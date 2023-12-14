(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) SurgeGraph Launches New Features for Factual & Informative Content Generation SurgeGraph, a Longform AI writing tool, launches new features for factual and insightful content generation, including background information insertion, SERP-integrated facts, and custom URL analysis, making it the go-to tool for SEO-optimized content that resonates with audiences.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - SurgeGraph, the Longform AI content generation tool known for its SEO capabilities, releases a significant update under Parsley v3.2, introducing five new innovative features designed to generate factually-accurate and insightful content.



These advancements solidify SurgeGraph's position as the preferred tool for content writers and marketers seeking to craft impactful, search-optimized content that resonates with their target audience.

The first feature, Context Infuser, enables users to inject their unique knowledge and perspectives directly into the content generation process. Context Infuser leverages advanced Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques, allowing SurgeGraph to seamlessly integrate their context into the generated content. This empowers users to inject depth, accuracy, and originality, transcending typical AI-generated outputs.

The second feature, SERP Facts, seamlessly integrates reliable facts directly from search engine results into the outline and content. This ensures content is up-to-date, accurate, and credible. It also demonstrates authority and trustworthiness, which helps with search results rankings.

The third feature offers granular control over the content's narrative perspective: Point of View. Users can choose between first, second, or third-person language, allowing them to tailor their messaging to their target audience and content goals. Whether establishing a conversational tone, maintaining objectivity, or directly addressing readers, SurgeGraph's Point of View feature empowers users to craft the perfect voice for their content.

The fourth feature, Custom URL Input, introduces the ability to analyze up to five custom competitor URLs. This valuable feature extracts key topics, information, and Contextual Terms, allowing users to benchmark their content against industry leaders.

The last feature, SERP Settings Filter, allows users to exclude specific competitor pages before generating the outline. This feature is effective for removing low-quality or irrelevant pages from influencing the content generation, resulting in a boost of quality.

This latest update marks another exciting milestone in SurgeGraph's ongoing commitment to continuous innovation. With a transparent roadmap promising revolutionary features on the horizon, SurgeGraph is geared towards becoming an all-in-one SEO-powered AI writing tool .

Those interested in trying out the new features may visit SurgeGraph's website at .

About SurgeGraph

SurgeGraph is a leading SEO AI writing tool that empowers marketers to achieve organic traffic growth through high-quality, SEO-optimized content. Recognized for its focus on content velocity, SurgeGraph consistently innovates the content publishing landscape with features like the Auto-Optimizer, Context Infuser, Product AI, and more.

