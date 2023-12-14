Ethernity Cloud Announces Groundbreaking Achievements From MIND Hackathon, A Beacon For Investor Opportunities

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ST JULIAN, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Ethernity Cloud, a trailblazer in decentralized infrastructure and technological innovation, proudly announces the resounding success of the MIND (Man In danger) Hackathon, held in collaboration with Git Open Source Hodler (GOSH). This pivotal event attracted over 90 innovative projects, emphasizing humanitarian solutions for high-risk areas. From this rich pool of talent, four exceptional projects have emerged as winners, each securing grants to further their potentially life-altering initiatives.

The MIND Hackathon, orchestrated with GOSH, aligns with Ethernity Cloud's vision of driving innovation through collaborative and community-centric approaches. The selected winners, hailing from a competitive pool, are set to receive support to elevate their projects to new heights.

"This hackathon showcases the spirit driving our community. In the upcoming iteration, we're excited to focus on Confidential AI projects which we believe will lead to groundbreaking advancements."

- Iosif Peterfi, CEO Ethernity Cloud

Innovative Projects and Ongoing Development:

Country-Level Volunteering Management Portal

Designed by Kostiantyn Koval, MityaKletzerman, and LiliaBarladyan this portal addresses coordination issues and project management standards in volunteering projects. A cloud-based solution with tailored project management tools for efficient coordination.

Kvitsapp: Location-Based Social Network

Developed by Boris Kvitkin, Kvitsapp is a dynamic social network aggregating services, solutions, news, and tips from local communities. Currently operational with an MVP in Israel, featuring Geo-location, chats, groups, and Live Radar.

Safe Light: A Visual Notification System

Developed by Gleb Shemaev & Georgii Vasiliev, Safe Light offers a swift and reliable method of delivering safety notifications to individuals with hearing difficulties. Plans include integrating with Ethernity Cloud to expand functionalities for street light notifications in endangered areas.

Secure Mesh Network: Life-Saving Information Access

Developed by Team Roman Kuchynski, Sergey Egorov, Andrey Lyashin, Nikita Soin, 'Ivan Vasilev this project establishes a secure mesh network between devices for sharing important, life-saving information. Crucial for individuals in danger and volunteers/search groups requiring communication independent of the internet.

In a bid to enhance transparency and collaboration, Ethernity Cloud has shared the establishment of the MIND Hackathon repository by GOSH. This repository will serve as a central hub for tracking the progress of the grants, and will give you detailed information about each project.. You can find the repository here

Looking Forward: MIND Hackathon 2024

Buoyed by the success of its first edition, Ethernity Cloud is thrilled to announce the next MIND Hackathon for Q1 2024. This reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and humanitarian support, cultivating an environment where transformative solutions can thrive.

Ethernity Cloud extends profound thanks to all participants, collaborators, and supporters who played a pivotal role in the MIND Hackathon's success, paving the way for future breakthroughs in humanitarian technology.

About Ethernity Cloud

Ethernity Cloud offers a cutting-edge decentralized confidential computing ecosystem, harnessing the power of blockchain technology to deliver secure, transparent, and cost-efficient cloud computing solutions. At the forefront of innovation, Ethernity Cloud is dedicated to facilitating the development of advanced decentralized applications (dApps), including those integrating confidential AI. This commitment positions Ethernity Cloud as a key enabler in the evolution of AI applications and dApps, driving forward the future of secure and intelligent cloud computing.

About Git Open Source Hodler (GOSH)

GOSH stands for Git Open Source Hodler. It is a Git on-chain DAO platform, allowing developers and users alike to build consensus around their code or any kind of content. An advanced scalable multithreaded and sharded blockchain, GOSH is an Ethereum Layer 2. GOSH has released upgrade 6.2.0, introducing Expert Tags for your DAO and allowing Voting Powers to each member possessing such Tags. This version also includes Voting on Hackathon Results and Creating a Repository with Expert Tag

