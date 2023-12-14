(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leadership Perspectives: Insights from Craft Holsters' CEO and Marketing Specialist on the Expanded P365 Holster Collection

TUALATIN, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Craft Holsters, the esteemed manufacturer of premium leather holsters, proudly announces the expansion of their holster lineup to include all models of the SIG Sauer P365 pistol family. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, durable stitching, perfect fit straight from the box, and high natural retention, Craft Holsters' products represent a benchmark in quality at a remarkably reasonable price point.



Craft Holsters' SIG P365 Holster

A leather holster by Craft Holsters molded for the SIG P365 attached to a gun belt.



Craft Holsters has always stood out for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Their holsters, crafted from premium materials, offer unparalleled durability and comfort. The brand's unique selling proposition lies in its blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern designs, ensuring a great fit and high natural retention for the firearm.

The expansion of their holster range now includes the latest models from the SIG Sauer P365 family, such as the P365 XL, P365 SAS, and notably the new P365 X, P365 X Macro, P365 380 ROSE, P365 XL Comp Rose, and the P365 ROMEO ZERO elite. This move is particularly significant as it includes pistols developed specifically for female shooters, underscoring Craft Holsters' commitment to catering to a diverse range of customers. Just like all of their SIG Sauer P365 holsters , the designs for the recently added P365 models deliver the same quality, style, functionality, and (to many most importantly) the same price point.

Al Michalec, Craft Holsters' Marketing Specialist, commented on the expansion: "Our goal has always been to provide a holster for every shooter, for every occasion. With the SIG Sauer P365 series' popularity, it was a natural step for us to broaden our offerings to include these models. We are excited to bring our high-quality, handcrafted holsters to even more gun enthusiasts."

Viktor Kovac, CEO of Craft Holsters, added: "This expansion is more than just adding new products; it's about responding to the needs of our customers. We recognize the diverse requirements of shooters today and are proud to offer holsters that not only fit a wide variety of models but also cater to different carry styles, be it for professional use, personal defense, or sport shooting."

Craft Holsters' expanded range includes various carry styles, ensuring that there is a holster available for every need and occasion. Whether for concealed carry, open carry, or tactical use, Craft Holsters provides a secure, comfortable, and stylish solution for every SIG Sauer P365 enthusiast, no matter which P365 model they carry.

This expansion reflects Craft Holsters' commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to serving the shooting community with products that are not just tools but a symbol of the shooter's personality and style.

