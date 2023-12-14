State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company Reinforces Urban Electricity Distribution Construction

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SHENYANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / China State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company has sped up urban power grid network construction in Shenyang, the capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province. According to the city's latest development plan, the construction has been facilitating Shenyang's growth into one of China's central cities, according to the China State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company.



China State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company Reinforce Urban Construction

The staff of State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company is working at the construction site



In the project of Shenyang Vehicle and Innovation Industrial Park, which started construction at the beginning of 2022, State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company Shenyang Shenbei New District Unit planned to build a new 10 kV power pipeline and other power grid-supporting projects to construct a high-reliability power grid network to meet the demand of 4,680 kW power load access of the industrial park.

China State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company is focusing on the requirements of Shenyang's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 to improve the functions of Shenyang Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone, China-Germany Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park and Shenyang International (Inland) Port , promoting the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment and building Shenyang into an economy with a new height of openness and cooperation. In the project of State Grid high-reliability power supply demonstration zone of southern Shenyang, the company invested 133 million Chinese yuan (about 18.52 million US dollars) in a total of 21 projects; new construction and the intelligent transformation of the urban grid network have been implemented.

Since July 2022, the company has carried out high-quality urban power grid network construction demonstration zones in world-leading cities. The company has invested 275 million yuan ($38.33 million) to build and transform nine 66 kV substations, 135 10 kV lines and 988 newly installed 10 kV distribution transformers.

"It is estimated that by 2025, the standardization rate of the grid structure in the demonstration area will reach 95%, and the power supply reliability will reach 99.994%. We will power up the urban grid network for the world's leading cities," said Sun Lifeng, director of the power grid network construction management department of State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company .

