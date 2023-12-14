DRB Group Announces Its Expansion Into Myrtle Beach

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Construction commences at The Bluffs at Sun Colony

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / DRB Group - DRB Homes expands its South Carolina presence into the Myrtle Beach area with the start of construction of 91 single-level homes at The Bluffs at Sun Colony , a master-planned community in Longs, SC.



DRB Homes Charleston Division President Michael Boyle states, "This opportunity allows us to plant our flag in an established community in a proven part of Horry County, the fastest-growing county in the state of South Carolina. We have studied the market and are confident that we can bring quality and value that will exceed the expectations of our coastal home buyers."

According to construction schedules, sales commence in early 2024 with first deliveries expected shortly thereafter. Interested buyers should register for VIP status to receive information regarding The Bluffs before anyone else.

About DRB Group: DRB Group is a Development and Residential Building group founded in 1990. Currently headquartered in Rockville, MD, DRB Group is partnered with Sumitomo Forestry America and is the 5th largest private and 21st largest overall residential homebuilder in the United States. The company also provides fee-based land development services and residential building for investment groups. Residential homes are currently built on the East Coast in 10 states and in 20 metro markets.

