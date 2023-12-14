Turkish Intelligence 'Neutralizes' Senior YPG/PKK Terrorist

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Turkish drone strike has "neutralized" a wanted PKK/YPG
terrorist in northern Iraq, intelligence sources said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Sebahat Ormanli, codenamed Mizgin Guyi, was "neutralized" in an
operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) as
she was operating in northern Iraq, the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Ormanli had given the order for multiple terrorist attacks in
Turkish cities, as well as for forest fires and arson acts in the
country, the source added.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Before joining PKK/YPG's rural operations in 2012, she had been
the so-called spokesperson for the terror group's“youth structure”
in the southeastern Turkish district of Silopi in Sirnak province
in 2011.
Ormanli was also one of 18 members in the terrorist group's
women and youth organization, while also active in its so-called
prison investigation commissions after crossing the border into
northern Iraq.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants.
