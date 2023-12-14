Fighting Inflation In Turkiye In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Deniz Istikbal
The series of global crises left behind disruptive effects on
price stability. The pandemic that started in 2020 and the ensuing
energy crisis increased global inflation to historically high
levels. Consumer prices, which rose to double digits, especially in
developed countries, deeply affected lower and middle-income
groups. A similar process took place in Turkiye, as well. While the
supply crisis made it difficult for products to reach consumers,
energy price increases caused costs to rise. According to the
United Nations Food Price Index, food prices have reached the
highest level since the recorded date, reaching 65 percent.
Regional wars have been added to the process that resembles a
global crisis regarding energy, food and supply. The conflict,
which started in Ukraine and risked spreading to different
countries, caused costs to jump upwards. The $20 trillion resource
injected by central banks into global markets after 2020 also
played an important role in increasing inflationary pressure. The
increase in the global debt level from 200 trillion dollars to 300
trillion dollars in a three-year period indicates that new crises
may occur. Institutions such as the UN, IMF and World Bank
emphasize the duration of inflationary pressure in 2024 and the
possibility of decreasing it to reasonable levels in 2025.
GLOBAL PRESSURE OF PANDEMIC AND WAR
The pandemic has had devastating effects on economic realities
and debates. The closures and decline in production caused
supply-side product constraints. While governments put social aid
on the agenda, central banks tried to ensure market functioning by
reducing interest rates to historically low levels. Central banks
with a high degree of international influence, such as the European
Central Bank and the Fed, emphasized that inflation will not
increase after the decrease in interest rates. However, contrary to
what was said, global inflationary pressure began to increase as of
mid-2021. The Ukrainian War, which started in February 2022, had a
rebound effect on prices. In addition to the cost of the war, its
global impact caused increases in almost all items, especially food
and energy prices. The inflationary spiral that deeply affects
underdeveloped and developing countries continues to be effective
today. Consumer inflation, which has been restrained in developed
countries, is expected to improve further in 2024. However, it
should not be forgotten that it will take time for prices to reach
their normal levels in 2019.
GOALS OF DECISION-MAKERS
The period 2004-2017 was a time when inflation was relatively
low. Exchange rate-based fluctuations in 2018 caused inflation to
climb to double digits. Price increases, which followed a calm
course in 2019 and 2020 but accelerated in 2021, had a negative
impact on lower and middle-income groups. Annual inflation, which
reached 36 percent in 2021 and 65 percent in 2022 and 2023, is
expected to calm down in 2024 and decrease to a reasonable level in
2025. Following the latest revisions, public decision-makers, who
are working to reduce demand and increase supply-side production,
aim to rein in inflation. The fact that price stability has become
the main goal and the explanation of how to fight inflation in the
Medium Term Program (2024-2026) shows the determination of
decision-makers. Approaching the process to reduce inflation back
to single digits in a medium-term manner is closely related to
balancing employment and growth.
SAVING CULTURE IN PUBLIC
While decision-makers suppress demand with interest rate
increases, they take care of exporting companies with a selective
credit policy. In order to prevent a sudden decrease in employment,
public resources are trying to be shifted to more productive areas.
Making the savings culture permanent, especially in the public
sector, stands out as the most important solution.
The Central Bank's increase in interest rates starting from July
2023 will play an important role in reversing the inflationary
wave. The fact that deposit interest rates, reaching 50 percent,
act as a shield against inflation encourages individual investors
to invest in Turkish Lira. As total demand slows down and future
expectations improve, it is expected that the steps that will
restrain inflation as a whole will increasingly continue. The
improvement of global conditions starting from the second quarter
of 2024 may also contribute to Turkiye's fight against
inflation.
WHEN WILL THE INCREASE IN WELFARE BE FELT?
Inflation, which is expected to fall to the range of 36-42
percent in December 2024, seems possible to reach reasonable levels
in 2025. The fact that the Fed and the European Central Bank have
reduced interest rates to the highest level of the last 20 years
makes the process more difficult. The tight monetary policy
implemented at a time when the need for external financing was
increasing not only shook the developing countries but also had a
negative impact on Turkiye. However, in the following months, the
Fed will start to reduce interest rates and take a step back in
monetary tightening, which will have a positive impact on
investments coming to Turkiye. If the European Central Bank follows
the Fed and reduces interest rates, this will increase investment
appetite.
After the epidemic, supply-side dependence on China became more
visible. Difficulties in product supply encouraged European
countries to seek nearby markets. As a production center, the
Turkish industry turned the crisis into an opportunity. Turkish
industry, which increased both its production capacity and its
share in the European market, brought additional foreign currency
to Turkiye. The increase in welfare, which could not be felt
sufficiently due to high inflation, can be expected to be felt more
starting from the second quarter of 2024. In particular, the
public's implementation of the structural reform agenda in 2024 may
accelerate the influx of investors to Turkiye with the improvement
of the investment environment. As a result, by eliminating
inflation as a problem and improving income distribution, lower and
middle-income groups can benefit from the structural transformation
to the maximum extent.
