Russia's International Reserves Fall By $4.6 Bln Over Week To $588.3 Bln - Bank Of Russia


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves as of December 8, 2023, amounted to $588.3 bln, having decreased by $4.6 bln over the week, according to the Bank of Russia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The volume of international reserves as of the end of the day on December 8 amounted to $588.3 bln, having decreased over the week by $4.6 bln, or 0.8%, due to negative revaluation. As of December 1, the volume of reserves amounted to $592.9 bln," the statement said.

Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

