Russia's International Reserves Fall By $4.6 Bln Over Week To $588.3 Bln - Bank Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves as of December 8, 2023, amounted
to $588.3 bln, having decreased by $4.6 bln over the week,
according to the Bank of Russia, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"The volume of international reserves as of the end of the day
on December 8 amounted to $588.3 bln, having decreased over the
week by $4.6 bln, or 0.8%, due to negative revaluation. As of
December 1, the volume of reserves amounted to $592.9 bln," the
statement said.
Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets
available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They
comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve
position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.
