2,661 Hectares Of Liberated Land Cleared Of Mines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The State Border Service reported that 2,661 hectares of vacated
land had been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Azernews reports.
It is reported that 1,598 infantrymen, 1,763 anti-tank mines and
518 unexploded ordnance were eliminated.
Also, 150 kilometers of new roads were built in the liberated
territories, 354 kilometers of roads were overhauled and 7.1
kilometers of special roads were built to ensure traffic
safety.
