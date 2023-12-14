Participants Of International Conference Support Azerbaijan's Mission To Host COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Participants of the international conference on neo-colonialism
held in Geneva supported Azerbaijan's mission to host next year's
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP 29, Azernews reports.
This was stated at the international conference Neocolonialism:
Human Rights, Peace, and Security, organised by the Baku Initiative
Group (BIG) at the UN office in Geneva.
The participants warmly congratulated the Republic of
Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 next year.
They expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will take into account
both the challenges of global warming and calls for decolonisation
within this most important event for the future of the planet.
It should be noted that an international conference on
Neo-colonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security organised by the
Baku Initiative Group started at the UN office in Geneva.
The conference is attended by representatives of the USA, Great
Britain, France, Turkiye, Switzerland, Algeria, Pakistan, Serbia,
Qatar, Senegal, Cameroon, Vietnam, Union of Comoros, Guadeloupe,
French Guiana, New Caledonia, Corsica, Martinique, French
Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna Islands, Solomon Islands, and about 50
representatives of two international organisations - the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN (Committee on
the Elimination of Discrimination against Women).
It should be noted that this conference is the fourth
international event organised by the Baku Initiative Group in 2023
to support people struggling against colonialism and for
independence.
