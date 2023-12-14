               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Historical Opportunity Exists For Normalisation Of Relations Btw Armenia & Azerbaijan


12/14/2023 3:12:41 PM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, that a historic opportunity has appeared for normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is currently forming its opinion on Armenia's comments on the draft peace agreement and will present it to Armenia soon.

"Azerbaijan and Turkiye believe that neighbors in the region should live in peace. We expect Armenia to take steps in the same direction," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.

