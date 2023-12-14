Historical Opportunity Exists For Normalisation Of Relations Btw Armenia & Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at
a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who
is on a visit to Azerbaijan, that a historic opportunity has
appeared for normalisation of relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The minister noted that Azerbaijan is currently forming its
opinion on Armenia's comments on the draft peace agreement and will
present it to Armenia soon.
"Azerbaijan and Turkiye believe that neighbors in the region
should live in peace. We expect Armenia to take steps in the same
direction," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.
