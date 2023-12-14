Orban Wants To Ruin EU, It Must Be Stopped - Linkevicius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to turn the European Union into a market in order to ruin it.

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"The EU is being forced to transfer from a union of values into a market where the right to act without the rules can be bought at the expense of those values. Orban is not going to change. His goal (or maybe someone else's task?) is to ruin the entire EU. We must stop it," the diplomat wrote.

A two-day European Council summit is taking place in Brussels on December 14. The leaders of the EU countries will consider issues of historic importance to Ukraine, particularly the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility aid fund for 2024-2027.

Orban stated before the European Council summit that Ukraine had not fulfilled the prerequisites for opening membership negotiations with the EU, so there was currently no reason to make such a decision today during the European Council meeting.

On December 13, the European Commission unblocked EUR 10 billion in EU funds for Hungary, which had been frozen due to rule of law concerns.