Bulgarian Parliament Approves Allocation Of EUR 3.6B In Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria's National Assembly has ratified an agreement with the European Commission for the provision of EUR 3.6 billion in micro-financial aid to Ukraine, which is the second stage of planned assistance.

That's according to Novitine , Ukrinform reports.

As many as 116 MPs voted in favor of the ratification, while 48 voted against, and six abstained. The agreement involves Bulgaria offering guarantees amounting to EUR 16,654,646.

At the same time, Vazrazhdane party leader Kostadin Kostadinov's criticized the allocation of funds to Ukraine, expressing concerns about domestic priorities.

The assistance aims to bolster support for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

As reported by Ukrinform, Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-aircraft missiles of various types to strengthen its air defense.