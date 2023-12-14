               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson


12/14/2023 3:12:05 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured as Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of another shelling of Kherson central part by Russian occupation forces, one person was injured," he wrote.

Read also: Woman wounded as Russians shell Kherson suburbs

A 57-year-old man was outside at the time of the enemy attack. He has been hospitalized in a moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy shelled Kherson suburbs, injuring a woman.

MENAFN14122023000193011044ID1107599841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search