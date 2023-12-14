Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured as Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of another shelling of Kherson central part by Russian occupation forces, one person was injured," he wrote.

A 57-year-old man was outside at the time of the enemy attack. He has been hospitalized in a moderate condition.

