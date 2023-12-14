Germany Sends Second Patriot System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second Patriot air defense system from Germany has been delivered to Ukraine.

This follows from the updated list of military assistance provided to Ukraine published on the website of Germany's Federal Government, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the Patriot air defense system was delivered with spare parts and missiles.

The aid package also includes 9 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206) (60 delivered before); 8 trucks Zetros (224 delivered before); 8 tankers Zetros; 1 truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and 4 semi-trailers (85/80 delivered before) and 4 vehicles for various purposes.

Germany also sent more than 7,000 rounds 155mm ammunition and more than 47,000 rounds ammunition 40mm; 3 mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems (6 in total); 14 drone detection systems (168 delivered before)

As earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the second German Patriot air defense system would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Germany's funding for the security capacity building initiative for Ukraine amounts to EUR 5.4 billion for 2023 (after EUR 2 billion for 2022).