U.S. Congress Approves Defense Budget With $300M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The House of Representatives passed a bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a record amount of authorized funding, including $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

The document was approved by a vote of 310-118. The bill will next be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The final negotiated version of the NDAA for fiscal year 2024 authorizes $886 billion in national defense funding, an increase of $28 billion over last year.

The legislation authorizes a 5.2% pay raise for members of the U.S. military – the largest raise for service members in more than two decades.



According to USA Today , the document also includes provisions on the allocation of $300 million

within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

