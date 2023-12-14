U.S. Congress Approves Defense Budget With $300M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The House of Representatives passed a bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a record amount of authorized funding, including $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.
That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.
The document was approved by a vote of 310-118. The bill will next be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
The final negotiated version of the NDAA for fiscal year 2024 authorizes $886 billion in national defense funding, an increase of $28 billion over last year. Read also:
Senate passes 2024 defense budget envisaging
$300M in aid for Ukraine
The legislation authorizes a 5.2% pay raise for members of the U.S. military – the largest raise for service members in more than two decades.
According to USA Today , the document also includes provisions on the allocation of $300 million
within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a record amount of authorized spending, including $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.
MENAFN14122023000193011044ID1107599839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.