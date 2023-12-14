European Council Agrees To Open EU Accession Negotiations With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Leaders of the EU member states have decided to start negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova accession to the bloc.

President of the European Council Charles Michel announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent,” Michel wrote.

Ukraine has fulfilled necessary conditions, EU must open accession talks -

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone who worked for the European Union's decision to open negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova accession to the EU.

“The European Council decision to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova has been adopted.

I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day.

I also congratulate Moldova and personally Maia Sandu. History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom,” Zelensky posted on the social network X .

As previously reported, the European Council is meeting in Brussels today. During two days, EU leaders will consider decisions of historic importance for Ukraine, in particular, the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the creation of EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility aid fund for 2024-2027.