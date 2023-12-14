EU Very Close To Agreeing On 12Th Sanctions Package Against Russia Advisor To President's Office Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is very close to agreeing a deal on the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, secretary of the Yermak-McFaul International Group on Sanctions, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, the EU's 12th sanctions package against Russia will include provisions that Ukraine considers to be a priority, particularly, on preventing the violation of Russian oil price cap, supplying microelectronics to Russia, and re-exporting goods through third countries.

"There are no provisions that would cause discussions now, so in general, the 12th package is very close to being agreed. A compromise has been found on everything," said the advisor to the President's Office head.

At the same time, Vlasiuk said that the 12th sanctions package included provisions that caused concern among some European countries. "For example, Slovakia and Hungary were not ready for any sanctions against Rosatom. Therefore, the 12th sanctions package will not include this company. But still, I think we will see them someday," he said.

The advisor to the President's Office head also suggested that the provision banning the sale of oil tankers to Russia may take into account the interest of some maritime countries, including Greece, Malta and Cyprus. "But in general, this provision remains," he underscored.

In addition, Vlasiuk commented on the information that the approval of a new sanctions package against Russia is allegedly being delayed by Austria because the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank group is on the list of international sponsors of war.

"I am aware that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, which compiles this list, is holding certain consultations with representatives of Raiffeisen Bank. I believe that compromise solutions will be found. Accordingly, the Austrian government will be pleased with the compromises between the NAPC and Raiffeisen Bank. I do not think that the 12th sanctions package will not be adopted because of this," said the secretary of the Yermak-McFaul International Group on Sanctions.

He assured that there are no other problematic issues that could potentially block the approval of the 12th package of sanctions on Russia.

As reported, on November 15, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell and the European Commission presented proposals for the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The EU is actively discussing the final version of the new sanctions package.