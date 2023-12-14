Ukraine Downs Russia's Kinzhal Missile Over Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the sky over Kyiv region on Thursday afternoon.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"One Kinzhal (down – ed.) over Kyiv region! No comment...", the commander noted.

As the press service of the Air Force added via Telegram, the Russians launched several Kinzhals at around 14:15 Kyiv time.

At 14:20, hits were reported in the Starokostiantyniv district, Khmelnytskyi region. As early as at 14:20!

"Please note that only 10 minutes passed from the moment the air raid alert went off to the moment the missiles hit central Ukraine," the Air Force emphasized.

It is noted that in total, the Russian MiG-31K launched three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

The missiles, launched from the airspace over Russia's Tula region, were targeting Kyiv and Starokostiantyniv.

One Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile was destroyed over Kyiv region by the air defense unit of Ukraine's Air Forces.

"Of course, we do not comment on the consequences of the hits/non-hits in Khmelnytskyi region. Several enemy targets, which we reported on earlier, were likely simulations created by enemy e-warfare systems," the Air Force noted.

The military emphasized that they will continue to promptly report the direction of movement of all incoming targets because it is impossible to immediately establish whether it is an actual Kinzhal or a simulation, the so-called“false target”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday afternoon, after an air raid alert went off Kyiv, the sounds of explosions rang out in the city.

That was yet another air raid alert announced in Ukraine on Thursday due to the takeoff of Russia's MiG-31K, a Kinzhal hypersonic missile carrier.