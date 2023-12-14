Azerbaijani Central Bank And European Bank Discuss Co-Op Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the European Bank for Development and
Reconstruction (EBRD) have discussed prospects of cooperation, said
CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We met with an EBRD delegation led by Treasurer Axel van
Nederveen at the Central Bank. We addressed the EBRD's actions in
Azerbaijan, the current situation, and the prospects for
cooperation between the CBA and the EBRD, as well as our
perspectives on local money markets," the CBA head said in the
publication.
The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is
the country's leading investor.
According to Kamola Mahmudova, former head of the EBRD's
representative office in Azerbaijan, the estimated portfolio of
investment projects for the next three years is $750 million. The
EBRD intends to spend $300 million in many sectors by 2023,
including energy, transportation, private sector, SMEs, and
banking.
