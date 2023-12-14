               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Final Declaration Of International Conference On Neocolonialism Adopted (PHOTO)


12/14/2023 3:11:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The final declaration of the International Conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" has been adopted, Trend reports.

The International Conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" organized by Baku Initiative Group was held in Geneva on December 14.

The conference resulted in the adoption of a declaration.

Will be updated









