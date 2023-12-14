State Committee Accepts Land Allotment Bids For Construction Projects In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has
received applications for the allocation of land plots totaling
over 6,000 hectares to over 410 development projects for various
purposes in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation,
Trend reports,
referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and
Architecture.
According to the information, the Committee has submitted design
and estimate documents for issuing building permits for more than a
hundred items, and the town-planning substantiation of more than
110 construction objects has already been accepted.
The Spring 2024 Plenum (assembly of all committee members) was
agreed to be dedicated to the restoration and protection of
Azerbaijan's historical heritage in territories liberated from
Armenian occupation.
