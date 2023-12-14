State Border Service Details This Year's Detainees For Border Breaches In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. This year, 489
people were held for violating the Republic of Azerbaijan's state
border, while 10,689 people were jailed for violating the border
regime, Trend reports, referring to the State Border Guard Service (SBS).
This was said at a meeting of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard
Service (SBS) devoted to the outcomes of service and combat action
in 2023.
It was further noted that border guards detained 3,609 people
who were wanted at the time, 252 people with forged documents, 4
people with alien documents, and 4 people who attempted to
illegally enter the state border through checkpoints.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107599829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.