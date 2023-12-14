Russia Ready To Accept Next Round Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Talks - Russian FM Press Dept.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Russian side
confirms the proposal to organize the next round of negotiations on
the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan soon, Russian
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an official
commentary, Trend reports.
"We confirm our proposal to organize another round of
negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
very soon in Russia," she said.
Zakharova stressed the need to return to trilateral talks and
added that Russia 'considers attempts to disavow the trilateral
agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia
extremely dangerous.'
