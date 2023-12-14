               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Ready To Accept Next Round Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Talks - Russian FM Press Dept.


12/14/2023 3:11:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Russian side confirms the proposal to organize the next round of negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan soon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an official commentary, Trend reports.

"We confirm our proposal to organize another round of negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan very soon in Russia," she said.

Zakharova stressed the need to return to trilateral talks and added that Russia 'considers attempts to disavow the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia extremely dangerous.'

