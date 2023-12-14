Details Of Azerbaijani-Turkish Foreign Ministers' Meeting Brought Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Foreign Minister
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the
delegation of the Republic of Türkiye headed by Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan, within the framework of the official visit to
Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The ministers' one-on-one meeting was broadened with the
inclusion of delegations from both sides.
During the broad meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects
of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the
two countries, the current situation in the region, and the
reconstruction work being done in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation.
The meeting emphasized that contacts between the two countries
have become more intensive and productive in light of the 100th
anniversary of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan
and the 100th anniversary of the Republic in brotherly Türkiye in
2023.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of the
multifaceted and rich Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance
agenda, noting that relations in political, economic, trade,
military, defense industry, energy security, investment,
humanitarian, educational, cultural, and other spheres are on the
rise and that the Shusha Declaration is an important milestone.
The mutually beneficial relationship between international and
regional organizations was also lauded. The importance of
intensifying joint activities on multilateral platforms, including
trilateral and quadrilateral formats with the UN and its agencies,
the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation, and Central Asian countries, and the promotion of new
multilateral initiatives, was highlighted.
The Ministers also discussed the importance of
Azerbaijani-Turkish allied relations in maintaining regional
stability, noting that with the full restoration of Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity and sovereignty, a historic moment has
arrived in the region today and that mutual recognition of the
sovereign and territorial integrity of states, as well as respect
for such fundamental principles, are only factors on the way to
long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Turkish
counterpart about large-scale reconstruction and construction works
carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian
occupation, the process of returning Azerbaijani citizens who were
refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's 30-year occupation, and
Azerbaijan's recent steps toward building trust between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that he particularly valued the Turkish
side's active participation in initiatives in the liberated
territories.
"At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest,"
the ministry said.
The ministers then participated in a news conference where they
announced the meeting's outcomes and addressed journalists'
questions.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107599827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.