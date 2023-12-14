US Welcomes Türkiye's Productive Role In Normalization Of Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. US welcomes
Türkiye's productive role in normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew
Miller said during a briefing on December 14, Trend reports.
"In all the conversations between US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that is a topic
is a part of the conversation. That is something that they
regularly discuss when they either get together in person or when
they talk on the phone. We welcome Türkiye playing a productive
role in resolving this conflict. We agree with what the foreign
minister said that peace is possible and we would support direct
talks between the two parties to achieve that," he said.
Hakan Fidan, currently visiting Azerbaijan, emphasized during a
briefing that the upcoming period should mark the commencement of
stability in the South Caucasus.
"The onward journey should unfold in a peaceful manner.
Türkiye's relations with Armenia are expected to enhance following
the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We
endorse dialogues between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at
normalizing relations and stand ready to undertake any tasks
assigned to us," Fidan said.
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107599825
