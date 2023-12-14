Turkmenistan Attaches Great Importance To Galkynysh Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 14. The
Galkynysh gas field, which occupies one of the leading places in
the world in terms of energy reserves, is of great political and
economic importance for Turkmenistan, President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.
According to him, Turkmenistan's strategy for the development of
natural gas exports on an integrated basis is based on increasing
the possibilities of extracting hydrocarbon resources.
He noted that currently Turkmenistan pays great attention to the
processing of natural gas and the production of products in high
demand on the world market.
Speaking about increasing fuel production, the President focused
on conducting work at the fields using scientific achievements, as
well as compliance with environmental protection standards.
In this context, Turkmenistan's commitment to cooperation with
international structures was discussed in the light of the
country's recent participation in the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in
the UAE in Dubai.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively engaged in the
diversification of its energy sector, placing special emphasis on
advancing the gas industry. This effort is notable considering the
nation's abundant natural gas reserves, and it involves ambitious
initiatives spanning the extraction, transportation, and export of
this crucial energy resource.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107599824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.