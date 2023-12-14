Putin Brands Gaza Situation Catastrophic

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday branded the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip as being "catastrophic".

"What is going in the Gaza Strip is certainly a catastrophe," he said during a year-end press conference held to review Russia's positions on regional and international issues.

Speaking of thousands of women and children being killed in Gaza, the Russian president called the present-day Gaza Strip "the world's largest graveyard for children."

Putin also restated his country's support for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while calling for creating the principal circumstances for resolving the conflict between the Palestinian side and the Israeli occupation entity.

He revealed that Russia is ready to open a hospital at a stadium in the Gaza Strip but Israel has not yet given the go-ahead to do so.

Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 18,600 Palestinians and injured at least 50,000 others in unprecedented atrocities in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities. (end)

as







MENAFN14122023000071011013ID1107599787