Iraqi Govt Closes 2Nd Refugee Camp In Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IBRIL, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Jabro announced Thursday the closure of the Arbat refugee camp in Kurdistan Region's Sulaymaniyah, the second camp to be closed in the region since the country's 2014 displacement wave.

In a press statement, Jabro said that the step is part of a national plan to address displacement issue in Iraq and reintegrate displaced persons in the society.

She pointed out that the camp's 170 inhabitants were all returned to their hometowns in Saladdin Governorate today.

She thanked the local government in Sulaymaniyah for its cooperation, and urged the local governments of Irbil and Duhok to follow suit.

Last October, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement closed the Kurto displaced persons camp in Sulaymaniyah, the first closure of a camp in Kurdistan since the displacement wave in 2014.

According to the Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the number of displaced people in the region is estimated at 664,798 people, while the number of refugees in the camps reached 174,706 people.

There are 26 refugee camps in the Kurdistan region: 16 in Dohuk, six in Irbil, and four in Sulaymaniyah. (end)

