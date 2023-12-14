US House Passes USD 886 Bln Defensive Funding Bill

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The US House voted Thursday to pass a USD-886-billion critical defense policy bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense annually.

The bill will next be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The House vote was 310 to 118 with 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats opposing the bill.

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes everything from pay raises for the troops - this year's will be 5.2 percent - to purchases of ships, ammunition and aircraft as well as policies such as measures to help Ukraine and pushback against China in the Indo-Pacific.

The legislation also includes a short-term extension of a controversial law that permits warrantless surveillance of foreign nationals based overseas who are using US-based communications services.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday, with votes coming 87 to 13. (end)

