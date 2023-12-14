Kuwait Anti-Corruption Agency Highlights Education Integrity At US Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) highlighted on Thursday Kuwait's experiment in the promotion of educational integrity during the 10th Conference of States Parties (COSP) held in Atlanta, US, on December 11-15.

Nazaha's Assistant Secretary-General for the Prevention Sector Abrar Al-Hammad made a presentation on the sidelines of the gathering on initiatives aiming at nurturing the concepts of integrity and responsibility in the educational system of Kuwait.

Al-Hammad expounded on an initiative called "My Bank", which was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Nazaha and National Bank of Kuwait, commending its role in educating financial culture, financial management, public fund protection and students' behavioral development.

The initiative has so far covered 30 schools, more than 3,000 male and female teachers and over 15,000 students, she pointed out.

Nazaha's chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibraheem headed the Kuwaiti delegation to the COSP 10.

The conference is attended by over 2,000 participants from government, regional and international bodies as well as representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, in addition to young people.

The Conference of the States Parties (COSP) is the main policymaking body of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. It supports States parties and signatories in their implementation of the Convention and gives policy guidance to UNODC to develop and implement anti-corruption activities.

The Conference was established as per Article 63 of the Convention. It mainly aims at improving the capacity of States to implement the Convention, enhancing cooperation among States in achieving the objectives of the Convention and promoting and reviewing the implementation of the Convention.

The Conference meets every two years and adopts resolutions and decisions in furtherance of its mandate. (end)

