UK Bans Extremist Israeli Settlers From Entry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on Thursday an entry visa ban on extremist Israeli settlers involved in violence and attacks on Palestinians in occupied Palestinian territories.

"We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts," he said in a statement.

The British prime minster called on the Israeli occupation entity to take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed his belief in the two-state solution for Palestine and the Israeli occupation entity.

Extremist Israeli settlers have recently launched attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank. (end)

