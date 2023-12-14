AND Seizes 260K Drug Pills In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra)-- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) apprehend several people connected to drug cases who were in possession of a significant amount of narcotic drugs over the last few days in four different cases.In the first case, the Public Security Department's spokesman stated that one of the most notable of these cases involved the department's personnel investigating a tip regarding a group of people stockpiling large amounts of drug pills inside a Jerash Governorate home in anticipation of preparing and smuggling them outside the Kingdom.Following an investigation and confirmation of information, the location was raided, yielding 260,000 narcotic pills. Meanwhile, a second investigation team pursued two individuals whose involvement in the case was verified by investigations; they were apprehended upon locating them.In the second case, information was tracked and gathered over several days regarding two drug dealers who were thought to be the primary officials behind the promotion of the lethal crystal substance in the capital for the second case in eastern Amman. They were located, apprehended, and discovered in possession of huge amounts of this lethal chemical after it was discovered where they were. 3 kilogrammes of the substance, along with different amounts of the same substance that have been manufactured.In the northern Badia, a drug dealer was detained in possession of 14 palms of hashish and 2,000 narcotic pills.In the most recent case, an investigative team was investigating reports that a group of brothers had attempted to counterfeit a coin inside one of the factories in the Ramtha region. As a result, personnel of the administration foiled the group's attempt.