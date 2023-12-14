Jordan Condemns Continuous Israeli Assaults On Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly denounced the ongoing Israeli incursions into the Jenin camp as well as the reckless act of blatant provocation that goes against all moral and human values, where a number of Israeli occupation soldiers stormed into a mosque and performed Talmudic rituals through its loudspeakers.The minsitry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, international law, and the sanctity of religious places, stressing that such actions only serve to incite hatred and violence.Qudah emphasized the need to denounce, stop, and punish those who commit such crimes, urging the international community to put pressure on Israel to cease its violations and guarantee the safety of civilians, hospitals, schools, and places of worship.