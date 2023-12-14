               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ministry Announces National Day Holiday For Private Sector


12/14/2023 3:04:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced on its official social media handles that the Qatar National Day holiday for workers in private sector establishments, subject to the Labour Law, is one paid working day.

The Ministry stated that in the event work conditions require the employment of the worker during the National Day holiday, the "provisions regarding overtime hours and their allowances, which are mentioned in Article (74) of the Labour law, shall be applied.”

