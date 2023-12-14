International Pop Artist Stefan Benz - Holiday Season Is For Giving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With TikTok and Instagram algorithms bombarding all with what to buy next, international pop sensation Stefan Benz is spreading the message of giving.“This Holiday Season it's so important to recognize the power we have. When we all come together, we can really make a difference in others' lives and I hope this song helps everyone realize that.” - Stefan Benz

The artist's new release, "Holiday Season", is catchy, the cause is good, and this young artist's message is overwhelmingly positive. With lines like,“Do some good in your neighborhood, and Have you made somebody's day? - Today you should”, children and adults alike will be reminded of the true spirit of giving. "I was trying to make something fun and upbeat, but positive, that embodies what the Holiday Season should be about.

"Holiday Season" is resonating with fans across the globe as this new track charted at #73 on the iTunes Top 200 Chart and has 100s of thousands of streams on Spotify and other platforms. "To bring this track to life, I brought a bunch of my friends into the studio and played music for them...we sang, played games, roasted marshmallows, and just had a blast together" - Stefan Benz

Not content for this impactful message to live online alone, Stefan has performed and is scheduled to perform 'Holiday Season' live at multiple tree lightings and other seasonal events across the US this 'Holiday Season', as well as live on broadcast television. Stefan even surprised students of Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga , California as they had learned the choreography to his song. He attended unexpectedly to perform with them at their 2023 Holiday showcase this past Friday. "I would like my fans to see the importance of how even small things they do for people can make a big impact and difference. Also that its important to take time during the season to spend time with your family, friends, your loved ones."

This weekend, to kick off the Holiday Season in a special way, Stefan will be performing live in Miami, Florida with Ludacris for the Y100 Miami Jingleball Official Afterparty. On Christmas Day, as gift for fans, Stefan Benz and Alectra will be releasing a brand new single and music video entitled "Focus". To listen to this beautiful gift, be sure to check out YouTube and all streaming platforms.



MORE ABOUT STEFAN BENZ:

Spotted by record producer Manny Mijares (Dua Lipa, Pitbull, Craig David, Musiq Soulchild) after winning a Long Beach talent show, Stefan Benz is the youngest global artist ever featured on Spotify's New Music Friday. He also holds the title for the youngest artist in the history of South Africa to have a #1 hit. Coming off his fresh release“I Won't Be Content” and his debut on this season of ABC's American Idol, South African born Stefan Benz has been hailed by US weekly as“One of the hottest young rising stars to watch in music right now”. His American idol performances went viral with over 1 million likes on TikTok and gained major press attention.

After winning the World Championships of Performing Arts and moving to the US, Stefan has been successfully making a name for himself. He has performed in Times Square NYC, national cheerleading competitions, and opened the US Open Ceremonies. He has released multiple original singles, and been featured on singles from popular artists like Sean Kingston. He has appeared on top TV and radio stations such as iHeartRadio Z100 New York The Elvis Duran Show, The Breakfast Club, 102.7 KISSFM, Fox's Good Day New York and more. In 2022, Stefan toured the country building a larger and more dedicated fanbase. This year, Stefan has released new music, performed across the country, made multiple TV and radio appearances and performed at multiple middle and high schools with DJ TyeHollywood from iHeartRadio Los Angeles. In 2024 Stefan will be releasing his first ever full length album and performing it across the world.

Don't miss a beat, stay up on all the latest music and news on social media: Instagram: , TikTok: @imstefanbenz , on YouTube: @StefanBenzofficial and on Spotify: .

