Palm Beach Pediatrics Receives Advanced Primary Care Practice Award From The Primary Care Collaborative (PCC)

- Dr. Fox, Palm Beach PediatricsWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Palm Beach Pediatrics , a provider of physical and mental health care to children and young adults with offices in Boynton Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and West Palm Beach, was recently presented with the Advanced Primary Care Practice Award by the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC). Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine, known as Dr. Fox, who leads Palm Beach Pediatrics. accepted the award at the PCC's 2023 Barbara Starfield Awards Dinner held in Washington, DC on November 16, 2023.Founded in 2006, PCC is a not-for-profit multi-stakeholder membership organization dedicated to advancing an effective and efficient health care system built on the strong foundation of primary care and the patient-centered medical home (PCMH). Its annual awards celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of primary care champions throughout the United States.Palm Beach Pediatrics was recognized for its well-earned reputation for integrating mental health care with physical care, demonstrated by its referrals from community partners. The practice is a Level III PCMH, which is a model that uses a patient-centered, culturally appropriate, and team-based approach, to coordinate patient care across the health system. Level III is the highest level of this healthcare designation. Palm Beach Pediatrics supports behavioral health services through a unique care coordination program and strong relationships throughout the local, regional, and national medical and behavioral health communities.“It is such an honor to be recognized for the important work we do in Palm Beach County,” said Dr. Fox.“For forty years, the mission of our practice has been to provide the best comprehensive medical care to the whole child by Integrating mental health care for children into primary care.”Palm Beach Pediatrics' patient needs are responded to 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. In addition to regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Palm Beach Pediatrics offers evening and weekend appointments and is available on major holidays for urgent sick concerns.About Palm Beach PediatricsFounded in 1984, Palm Beach Pediatrics is a patient-centered medical home (PCMH) that provides continuous, coordinated, accessible, and high-quality care to children and adolescents in Palm Beach County. The practice has been nationally recognized at the highest level by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, an independent, non-profit, organization dedicated to improving health care quality. As a PCMH, Palm Beach Pediatrics is committed to providing a multidisciplinary and integrated approach to care delivery. Also distinguished in Behavioral Health Integration, Palm Beach Pediatrics has mental health professionals on-staff that coordinate care with their physical health providers to ensure that the entire child is being cared for through an integrative approach. Learn more at .

