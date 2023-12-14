Quantum Foundation Announces $50,000 Grant To Community Foundation For Palm Beach And Martin Counties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Money Will Directly Support the Rebound and Recovery Program, a Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Florida State University

- Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community FoundationWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Quantum Foundation , a private grantmaking organization based in West Palm Beach, today announced it has approved a $50,000 grant to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties . The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging issues.The Quantum Foundation's grant will specifically support the Rebound and Recovery program, a partnership between the Community Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Florida State University, which was created to tackle the pandemic-aggravated mental health challenges of local children and teens. The program uses a cognitive-based therapy model to help children and teens gain the social and emotional tools needed to deal with the traumatic side-effects of the pandemic. Rebound and Recovery educates young people about their emotions and how to connect their thoughts, feelings and actions.Working with FSU's College of Social Work and its Center for the Study and Promotion of Communities, Families and Children, Rebound and Recovery will focus on children ages 4-17. FSU faculty and graduate students are implementing the programs throughout 14 locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The FSU center was started with a gift from the Delray Beach-based Stoops Family Foundation, which was created by FSU graduates Aggie and Jeff Stoops. Jeff is current chair of the Community Foundation's board.“Across the globe, the pandemic has caused mental health strains for many, especially for children and adolescents,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.“We are grateful to the Quantum Foundation for recognizing the impact of the 'Rebound and Recovery' program and the support they are providing with their generous grant.”The Quantum Foundation's mission is to inspire and fund initiatives that improve the health of Palm Beach County residents. The health foundation was formed from $135 million in proceeds from the sale of JFK Medical Center. Now in its third decade of community investment, the foundation has assets of approximately $150 million. Since its inception, Quantum Foundation has awarded $165 million to hundreds of Palm Beach County nonprofit grantees. Every dollar the foundation grants stays in the county to benefit local communities.“Our grants are intended to support organizations and initiatives that positively influence the social determinants of health, which includes mental health,” said Eric Kelly, president of Quantum Foundation.“The Rebound and Recovery program is a great example of how public and private partnerships can truly make a difference on the local level. It's a privilege to fund this program and watch the immediate impact it is having on the mental health of our youth.”About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at .About the Quantum FoundationQuantum Foundation is a private grantmaking organization based in West Palm Beach, Florida. We're the largest health funder in the county with 100% of our grants helping organizations that work directly in our local communities. We look for exciting and innovative projects that create better engagement in health, greater access to health resources, and stronger connections for healthy communities. Our aim is for everyone in Palm Beach County to have the opportunity to live a healthy life, regardless of their income, education, or background. Learn more at .

