Tenney Mountain Resort To Open December 23Rd

Tenney Mountain set to open

Dan Egan, General Manager

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Winter 2024 season kicks off at Tenney Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 23rd. For the Plymouth community and beyond this is big news as many regard Tenney's opening as the return of affordable skiing & riding to the state of New Hampshire. For the past year Tenney has made it their mission to regain the trust of locals who've grown used to watching the beloved mountain in their back yard reopen under new management with promise of long term stability, only to close again the next season, or in some cases, years at a time. New owners, North Country Development Group, purchased the resort last year with the intention of not only reopening the mountain, but investing in a long term plan to turn Tenney into a 4 season resort and reinvigorate the local economy.

“We've invested over 4 million dollars so far into infrastructure, including snowmaking upgrades, base lodge renovations and lift & trail maintenance,” says new owner, Steven Kelly.“I think skiers & riders will notice the improvements right away, while still experiencing the nostalgia of coming down the same trails they skied as kids. Best of all, we've got a lot of community members on our team here. There's a good chance the person waiting on you in our lodge, greeting you in the parking lot or teaching your kids how to ski, is a neighbor. There's a sense of community here. It's infectious. Even if you're not a local you'll soon feel like a part of our family.”

Kelly is quick to point out that Tenney is an independent, family-focused resort, where skiers and riders can experience big mountain thrills at a small mountain price. With lift tickets starting at just $65 ($45 on weekdays), compared to the over $100 price tag at other NH resorts, Tenney has truly delivered on its claim of offering“the best flippin' deals in New England.” But there are still some things Tenney won't offer.

“What you won't find here are long lift lines, mediocre food at 5-star restaurant prices or an inattentive staff,” says Dan Egan, Tenney's General Manager.“We're confidant in our product and know if we can convince our friends and neighbors to give Tenney another try, they'll be hooked like the rest of us.”

Look for special events all winter long, including their Grand Opening Celebration & Fireworks on Dec. 23, New Year's Eve Party & Fireworks on Dec. 31, Kaboom X Snow & Motox Big Air Show Jan. 5&6, and live entertainment every weekend in their base lodge.

Tenney Mountain Resort is an independent, family-focused mountain, offering a big mountain experience at affordable prices. Founded in 1960 by Sam Hall, a World War II veteran of the fabled 10th Mountain Division, the resort, once the largest in the region, sits on 184 acres, offering 1,650 vertical feet of skiing and riding with 3 lifts servicing 47 trails, ranging from easy beginner runs to challenging black diamonds. Their newly remodeled New England style base lodge houses the festive Backcountry Bar & Grill, hosting community events, concerts and functions. Learn more by visiting

