Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops, Caldwell Communities and

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently welcomed Corporal Matthew Houston, USA (Ret.) to his brand-new Lennar home adapted to make daily life easier for the amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq. The home is located in The

Highlands by Caldwell Communities in

Porter, TX.

Lennar Homes, Helping A Hero and Caldwell Communities welcome wounded veteran, CPL Matthew Houston, USA (Ret) and his family to their new adaptive home in Porter, TX.

The community came out to celebrate Corporal Houston's Welcome Home Ceremony by lining the streets of The Highlands and waving American flags. The Houston family was greeted by special guests Helping a Hero Founder, Meredith Iler; Fred Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Communities; and Michael Reamer, Lennar Houston Division President.

The homecoming celebration was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by

Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Alabama and Colorado

– with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new single-story, four bedroom, three-bath home into a wheelchair-accessible design that will provide the freedom Corporal Houston needs to be independent. Caldwell Communities donated the home site to the Houston family. Tavola Community Foundation, Lennar, and Groves Elementary joined together with Gallery Furniture Mart to completely furnish this home.

"No matter how painful it is or how hard it is, just set your goal and never give up. I've lived by that motto since losing my leg, but this Helping a Hero home offers me complete freedom. I cannot even imagine how my life will change now that I can cook, shower, and get around whether I am in my wheelchair or on my prosthetic. This is my first brand new home and the freedom it offers me with no steps, a roll in shower and a peaceful backyard is more than I could have imagined," said Corporal Matt Houston.

"I am so grateful to our partners, Lennar, The Highlands a Caldwell Community, and Bass Pro Shops for making this home exactly what Corporal Matt Houston needed to start this next chapter of his life. Matt is a leader who needed us to be the wind beneath his wings," said Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Home Program.

"Getting to know Corporal Houston and his family has been a privilege for our Houston team and it is our hope that this home provides the backdrop for them to create many memories for years to come," said Michael Reamer, Lennar Houston Division President. "Giving back is a core value at Lennar and we value our partnership with Helping A Hero and the opportunity to give back to our community in such a meaningful way."

"We are honored and grateful to be a part of helping wounded warriors receive Helping a Hero homes in our communities," said Fred Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Communities. "Matthew and Teresa Houston sacrificed for our country and for the freedoms we enjoy today. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of their new chapter, and we look forward to seeing their family create lifelong memories in The Highlands."

Corporal

Houston

was working as an air conditioning installer when he enlisted in the Army following the

Sept. 11, 2001

attacks. In

November 2003, Corporal

Houston

was injured in an explosion – suffering internal injuries and losing part of a leg.

During his deployment, Corporal

Houston

served with a female soldier in his platoon who was only 10 feet away when his HUMVEE was hit by the IED. They fell in love and married during his recovery. Finding his lifetime partner and starting a family was the motivation Corporal Houston needed to push through the pain and learn to walk on a prosthetic. Today, Matt spends a lot of his free time taking other wounded warriors fishing and hunting. He knows the outdoors is the best recipe to complete healing and looks forward to experiencing the outdoor activities and best-in-class amenities offered in The Highlands by Caldwell Communities.

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join

Johnny Morris

in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at

.



ABOUT CALDWELL COMMUNITIES



Founded in 1990, Caldwell Companies is an award-winning fully integrated real estate firm that creates best-in-class residential and commercial communities across Texas. Caldwell is known for creating one of a kind, amenity-focused residential communities for every type of home buyer, from new families to active adults.

Caldwell Communities has been named Developer of the Year by Greater Houston Builder Associations for multiple years, named #2 for the Best Place to Work in Houston by HBJ, and has developed 10

master planned communities in the Greater Houston region. Some of the most notable award winning residential communities include Mission Ranch,

The Highlands, Towne Lake, Rock Creek, are Willowcreek Ranch. Caldwell Communities are crafted with

exceptional attention to detail to foster recreational lifestyles and close-knit communities that enrich

lives and known for best in class amenities and robust lifestyle programming. Experience the difference at CaldwellCos.



About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the

United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

