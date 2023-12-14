Ohio Water And Infrastructure Summit Enables Cross-Industry Collaboration For Smart Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to right: Michele Reynolds, Todd Majidzadeh, Dan Rogovin, Brian Coghlan, James Perry, Ann Fisher

Ann Fisher moderates expert panel and audience of industry leaders in discussion on sustainable water and infrastructure programs

NEW ALBANY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When industry grows exponentially in a region, the ripple down effect is seismic. ASTERRA brought together an exceptional group of leaders for the Ohio Water & Infrastructure Summit on December 12, 2023 in New Albany with the goal of sharing how smart cities work proactively to predict and solve critical problems with water and infrastructure during periods of high growth.This lunch-time summit involved a panel led by Ann Fisher, former host of NPR's All Sides. It brought together political, business, and media leaders from across Ohio, a representative from the American Water Works Association, an expert in water and infrastructure technology from California, and others. Together, they shared lessons learned during periods of exponential growth when large industry – including chip manufacturing facilities such as Intel, massive data centers, and massive distribution centers – move into a region.Developing smart communities requires greater attention to advanced technologies and a focus on how to provide forward-thinking infrastructure and sustainable programs. ASTERRA satellite-based solutions use satellite data and artificial intelligence to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, for smart cities, as well as SDG 6, 9, and 13.ASTERRA's Recover water leak detection solution and its EarthWorks infrastructure monitoring solution both are smart solutions for making communities safer. They also show real proof of savings and strong ROI. For example, in Garland, Texas over 2.9 million gallons of water is saved each day and there is $696,000 in water cost savings per year.***About ASTERRAASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and use artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity's eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit###

