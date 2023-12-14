(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This season, Texas based online retailer, Shoebacca launched their very first rewards-based loyalty program, "Bacca Bucks", for customers across the nation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Irving-based Shoebacca Launches New“Bacca Bucks” Loyalty Rewards Program !This season, Texas based online retailer, Shoebacca launched their very first rewards-based loyalty program for customers across the nation. The new program will allow customers to earn one point for each dollar they spend with the ability to redeem them at different levels. To show their appreciation for loyalty, earning points with Shoebacca will allow customers the chance to level up as a fan, super fan, followed by mega fan, and finally, the ultimate fan with over 750 points, giving them the most epic deals! Who wouldn't be a fan of that?“We believe exceptional loyalty deserves extraordinary experiences. With Shoebacca Rewards, we are not just building a loyalty program; we are crafting a community of dedicated fashion enthusiasts who share our passion for style, quality, and exceptional customer experiences. This is our commitment to creating an unparalleled shopping journey for our cherished customers.” said Jill Hogg, Head of Customer Service, Shoebacca.Points earned will give each customer huge perks such as double points for discounts, free and extended returns, free shipping upgrades, early access to sales and even some awesome gifts such as accessories and electronics. The best part? Shoebacca has also just built an entirely new website this month to give customers the best and fastest experience possible when purchasing shoes, clothing, and more on their website.“Loyalty is not just about discounts or rewards; it's about building long lasting connections and relationships with our customers. We've made it our biggest priority this year to enhance our website and build this program so that we can offer the best value to both customers who have been with us since the beginning and those who have yet to get to know Shoebacca.” said Ryan Schlachter, President, Shoebacca.To take advantage of these new perks, simply join the Shoebacca rewards program by visiting their website at shoebacca.###About Shoebacca:Shoebacca is a full-scale online retail footwear and apparel company dedicated to helping customers and their families lead active, healthy lifestyles. The company started from humble beginnings when two community-minded brothers named Marc and Robert Schlachter started selling used name-brand athletic shoes to underprivileged families at local neighborhood markets. Along with those early grass-roots efforts, the company heritage has an even larger scale history of giving back, having shipped truckloads of shoes to third-world countries where needs were the greatest.

