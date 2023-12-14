Egg Truck Crash Scrambles Traffic In Western US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles: Commuters scrambled to find alternative routes recently after a truck crash left thousands of eggs all over the road in Washington state, in the western United States.

Footage from the aftermath of the accident that took place on December 12, 2023, showed a trail of yolk running down the highway as workers tried to clear up the breakfast mess.

"Lots of eggs to clean up," Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson wrote on social media, posting pictures that showed the job would not be over easy.

No one was seriously hurt in the smash, which happened overnight around 20 miles (30 kilometers) outside Seattle.

"So... this is what is being dealt with at the scene," Johnson wrote alongside a video.

"Not an easy clean up. Thanks for your patience. Work is being done to clear this as quickly as possible."