World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024: 50 Days To Go

Doha, Qatar: Only 50 days separate aquatic sports fans from the start of the first-ever World Aquatics Championships in the Middle East.

Doha is gearing up to host 2,600 of the world's best athletes from nearly 190 countries, who will compete in an atmosphere full of excitement and suspense. The city is also preparing to welcome thousands of fans from around the world to watch this major sporting event, which will take place from February 2 to 18, 2024.

Expressing enthusiasm for this important milestone, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al-buainain, Vice President of the Local Organizing Committee of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 stated:

'Nahim' and 'Mayfara' , the captivating mascots of the World Aquatics Championship – Doha 2024, recently debuted at Old Doha Port, one of the event's three competition venues, alongside Aspire Dome and Hamad Aquatic Center.

"Nahim," representing the gentle whale shark prevalent in Qatar's waters, symbolizes the nation's environment and cultural ties. Meanwhile, "Mayfara" embodies the vibrancy and diversity of coral reefs, reflecting Qatar's welcoming culture. Both mascots aim to promote environmental conservation and sustainability, inspiring unity towards a brighter future.

