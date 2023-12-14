Qatar's Al Khater, UNRWA Commissioner-General Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, met on Thursday with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), HE Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the high-level events of the Second Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of forming an international team to coordinate an obstacle-free humanitarian aid delivery to all areas of the Strip.

HE Al Khater affirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting UNRWA, as a key UN agency that provides millions of Palestinians with their basic needs, noting that the State of Qatar has increased its donations to UNRWA during previous years, in line with its firm policy in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.

For his part, UNRWA Commissioner-General expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for increasing its donations to the agency in recent years to support its basic resources, and for its full cooperation with it in implementing its programmes.