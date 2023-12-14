Ministry Announces National Day Holiday For Private Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced on its official social media handles that the Qatar National Day holiday for workers in private sector establishments, subject to the Labour Law, is one paid working day.
The Ministry stated that in the event work conditions require the employment of the worker during the National Day holiday, the "provisions regarding overtime hours and their allowances, which are mentioned in Article (74) of the Labour law, shall be applied.”
Read Also
Qatar Central Bank announces holidays for National Day PHCC working hours during National Day holiday
MENAFN14122023000063011010ID1107599652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.