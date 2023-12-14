I Promised FOMC Fireworks

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Just as I wrote yesterday, FOMC delivered fireworks and Santa is at work everywhere, not just in S&P 500. In today's special analysis revealing how I played the stock market move in our intraday channel, I'll also show you as continuation of my weekly stock and sectoral picks to outperform the S&P 500, and a continuation of the good premium calls of late - updated with the post FOMC dynamics just in. Swing trading and investing clients (i.e. readers of any of the two premium daily publications of mine), have been set up properly to reap the rewards for so many days already.

Let's start with couple of hours before FOMC, my long Nasdaq call - the most interesting part is where I identified pullback area in advance, insisting it's not a good place to be shaken off profitable longs (prices are CFD, which is practically cash).

Of course, the high was overcome in aftermarket, and given the most meaningful Fed policy shift sending Mar rate cuts odds to two thirds probability - FOMC where the Fed committed to rate cuts even if no recession is declared next year by NBER - it's quite clear that all the interest rate sensitive plays within S&P 500 and Russell 2000 as such, benefited the most after Nasdaq did its job yesterday. It's pretty rare that the Fed in effect declares satisfaction with the progress of inflation, job market, wage increases in a quite self-congratulating and very dovish conference - I however think that later in 2024, inflation would come back to seriously bite again.

For now, markets couldn't be happier about easy money prospects - please pay close attention to how I play the rotations game from both a trading and investing stand point - and fear not hedge funds as they're our allies in 2023 performance chasing this late in the year.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 of them, featuring S&P 500, credit markets, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

This isn't about intraday levels now - my 4,665 premium initial upside target has been overcome with ease - and S&P 500 isn't stopping here. Following the island continuation aka running correction breakout higher, the Fed policy shift would power further gains well into Jan. Note the rising volume, and still more cash to be deployed from money market funds as rates keep retreating, which is precisely what I had been readying clients for since early Nov .

Credit Markets

Bonds have confirmed with follow through what they had been signalling for quite a while. Instant reaction to Fed signalling Fed funds rate below 4% before 2024 is over as risk taking goes on. The rising financials and confident 30y Treasury auction Tuesday were other clues I gave you in advance of the move - just like this gold market upswing to come one .

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.