Copper-Gold Co. Plans 2024 Drill Program

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities shares his thoughts on Tolu Minerals and its upcoming plans for 2024.

Tolu Minerals Ltd. (TOK :ASX) has provided details on near-mine exploration targets.

Tolukuma is a major epithermal gold mineralization region. Strong vein continuity here indicates that the gold endowment of epithermal veins is around 100koz/100m strike.

Tolukuma Structure has 2000m of vein extension target. Saki-Salat system offers 3000m wide x 800m off mine target. Kimono has 1000m vein system target in NE. Combined targets of 2-3moz targets identified around mine. The longer term potential is much larger

Company Information



TOK targets combined 8-8 tonnes at 8-11g/for 2-3moz

Current endowment is ~100koz/100m through 1.5moz over 1500m (past production + current resource)

Targets in vein systems extending the Tolukuma mine structure over additional 2000m to SSE



Tolukuma vein itself extends >2000m SSE from mine area



Miliahamba-Kunda structure runs parallel to Tolukuma vein

Gulbadi structure continues 3000m to Taula structures

Cross vein structures have historically provided very high grade ores

Off mine targets at Saki-Yava-Soju-Salat are 3000m wide x 800m exposed strike

Kimono in NE has 1000m of vein system Market cap A$58m on 116m shares @ A$0.50

Catalysts



Large scale full year sampling and drilling program commencing in 2024 TOK has existing 200ktpa mill to treat ores in 2024

Projects



There is a major system at Saki!



Copper

Now, let's look at its copper.



