Howden Tiger Partners With VIP Software To Deliver Loss Cost - Benchmarking Data And Saas Enabled Compliance Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howden Tiger, the reinsurance broking arm of Howden, the global insurance group, today announces its new partnership with VIP Software, the leading vendor management platform for insurers.

VIP Software has reshaped vendor management in the insurance industry, and this strategic alliance is designed to expand the current success path by leveraging mutual client relations and the expansive partnerships harbored by Howden Tiger.

VIP Software's robust loss cost management platform brings a wealth of benefits to the table, including billing automation and access to industry benchmarking data for vendor pricing and performance. This strategic collaboration enables Howden Tiger to offer a seamless and efficient vendor management experience to its clients, ensuring that insurance carriers can optimize their operations and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve, Howden Tiger and VIP Software are poised to redefine vendor management by providing insurance carrier partners with the tools and insights they need to excel in a dynamic marketplace.

Brian O'Neill, Senior Broker, Howden Tiger, added: "I have been very impressed with the work that VIP Software have been doing so am delighted to be partnering with them. As Howden Tiger expands, it is imperative that we collaborate with market-leading software providers to establish the most efficient methods. This ensures our clients receive the best possible service, aligning with our commitment to excellence and innovation."

James Makris, President & CEO, VIP Software, added: "We are humbled by the partnership we have forged with Howden Tiger.

The widespread adoption of VIP Software products coupled by the dominance of the Howden brand, empowers our customers to leverage our offerings to optimize operations."

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance group with employee ownership at its heart.

Founded in 1994, it operates in 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 15,000 people and handling $35bn of premium on behalf of clients.



ABOUT HOWDEN TIGER

Howden Tiger is a risk, capital and strategic advisor, and a tier one reinsurance broker for the modern-day client. With revenues approaching $450mn, and a leader in Facultative, MGA, Specialty, Treaty, Investment Banking and Analytics,

Howden Tiger serves domestic and regional insurers, MGAs, reinsurers and other large global clients. Howden Tiger employs over 500 people across 30 offices in locations including London, Stamford, CT, New York, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Raleigh, NC.

About VIP Software

VIP Software is the leading loss cost platform for insurers, offering billing automation and access to industry data for vendor pricing and performance. With a mission to streamline vendor management processes, VIP Software empowers insurers to make informed decisions and drive operational excellence.

SOURCE VIP Software