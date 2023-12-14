(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Constantine D. Mavroudis, MD, MSc, MTR is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Thoracic and Congenital Cardiac Surgery.





Dr. Mavroudis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy from Williams College. He then attended Loyola University, School of Medicine Chicago Stritch School of Medicine where he received a Medical Doctor degree and a Master's in Clinical Research Methods and Epidemiology. He completed a residency in adult cardiothoracic surgery and MTR in translational research at the affiliated hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania and finished a fellowship in Congenital cardiac surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The doctor explained that cardiothoracic surgery is the field of medicine involved in the surgical treatment of organs inside the thorax. He said that cardiothoracic surgeons are medical doctors who specialize in surgical procedures inside the thorax, which may involve the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs in the chest. Alongside performing surgery, they also diagnose and treat diseases of these organs.

Board-certified in thoracic and congenital cardiac surgery board by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery (ABTS). Dr. Mavroudis notes that the ABTS is an American surgical organization devoted to surgery of the chest. Dr. Mavroudis proudly continues his father's legacy as a pediatric congenital heart surgeon. He currently works within the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and primarily works with children, but he occasionally sees some adult patients as well. In addition to his practice, the doctor is an active researcher seeking new ways of neuromonitoring and uses minimally invasive procedures when applicable.

A revered professional in his field, Dr. Mavroudis is a member of many departments and programs, including the Cardiac Center; Cardiovascular Connective Tissue Disorders Clinic; Pediatric Lung Transplant Program; Heart Failure and Transplant Program; Philadelphia Adult Congenital Heart Center; and Pulmonary Vein Stenosis Program.

The doctor commented that "kids are pretty amazing. Even when they have been hospitalized, they don't always seem to know they're sick. They still find a way to be kids. In addition to the endless range of conditions and anatomical complexity inherent to treating children, that resilience and innocence drives me to make sure my patients can focus on just being kids. I remember rounding with my dad and seeing sick kids in the cardiac ICU who were otherwise just like me. Looking back, that had a profound impact. Congenital heart disease affects 1% of the population and can happen to anybody. I want my patients to get back to being kids and enjoying life. While my patients have a profound impact on me, I want them to live their lives without thinking about surgery and without thinking about their disease,"



A testament to his abilities, the doctor is affiliated with Penn Health and has privileges to treat patients at Penn Heart and Vascular Center; the Ruth and Raymond Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine; the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Penn Presbyterian Medical Center; and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Always seeking to serve his patients with the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Mavroudis is a member of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Wellness Workgroup; the International Society for Nomenclature of Paediatric and Congenital Heart Disease; and is teaching faculty at World Society for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery. He is also the Associate Program Director of the Congenital Cardiac Surgery Fellowship (2023-present); an Assistant Professor of Surgery within the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; an Associate Fellow of the American College of Cardiology; an Early Career Member of the American Heart Association; and a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

As a specialist in the cardiothoracic field, Dr. Mavroudis was recruited to be a guest reviewer for the Journal of Surgical Research; Annals of Thoracic Surgery; the Journal of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery; Nature Scientific Reports; Pediatric Research; the Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery; and the World Journal for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery. He also sits on the editorial board of Cardiology in the Young and has authored many peer-reviewed papers and textbook chapters.

The doctor has received many honors, recognitions, and grants during his illustrious career including 2023 Thoracic Surgical Foundation Research Grant; 2022 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cardiac Center Innovation Grant; 2022 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Academic Enrichment Grant; 2021 McCabe Fund Award Research Grant; 2020 Congenital Heart Disease Coalition Research Grant; 2017 Research Grant, Swine Surgical Training Model; 2017 Young Investigator Award; American Heart Association; 2017 C. Walton Lillehei MD, PhD Young Investigator Award; 2015 Outstanding Investigator Award: Cardiology; 2015 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cardiac Center Research Grant; and 2014 Institution for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT) Scholarship, University of Pennsylvania.

He would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his father, Constantine Mavroudis, MD, who was also a congenital heart surgeon. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Mavroudis enjoys training for his next marathon or triathlon, sailing, scuba diving, playing squash, hiking, and being outdoors.

